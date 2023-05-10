Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 700 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth approximately $1,478,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 26.6% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 20,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 79,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,518,000 after buying an additional 22,805 shares during the last quarter. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MSC Industrial Direct

In other news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 6,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $586,157.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,048.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSM has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $89.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.88. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $91.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.12.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $961.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.62%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Get Rating)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

