Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New Investment in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.17% of Sigma Lithium at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGML. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 586.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 867,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,469,000 after acquiring an additional 740,754 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $3,885,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $3,812,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the first quarter worth $1,123,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium in the third quarter worth $1,408,000. 6.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGML. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Sigma Lithium in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Sigma Lithium stock opened at $37.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -78.63 and a beta of 0.35. Sigma Lithium Co. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $40.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.68 and a 200 day moving average of $32.94.

Sigma Lithium Corp. engages in the production a lithium property. It focuses its project in Minas Gerais. The firm also plans to build a world-class commercial-scale lithium concentration plant. The company was founded on June 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

