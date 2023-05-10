Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Trims Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 121,710 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 69,785 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $35.92 and a one year high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on EBAY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

