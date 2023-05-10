Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 28,637 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,637 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. raised its position in VICI Properties by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 77,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 418,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 134,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in VICI Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 545,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,674,000 after purchasing an additional 95,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 158,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The stock has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VICI. Mizuho began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.92.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

