Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,602 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in VMware were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in VMware by 140.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 233 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

VMware Stock Performance

Shares of VMW opened at $121.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.15. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.09 and a 200 day moving average of $120.09. VMware, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.53 and a 12 month high of $132.15.

Insider Activity

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 327.30% and a net margin of 9.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 35,715 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $4,447,588.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,162 shares in the company, valued at $21,688,393.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 40.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.69.

About VMware

(Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Further Reading

