Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $30.44

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.44 and last traded at $30.59, with a volume of 63755 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HALO shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.30.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.11.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 141.30% and a net margin of 30.62%. Sell-side analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,477 shares in the company, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $483,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,942,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 11,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.26, for a total value of $544,864.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 633,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,214,387.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,586 shares of company stock worth $3,367,746. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 51,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.