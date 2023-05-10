Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Welltower by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 985.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 623.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.82.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $78.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $90.69. The firm has a market cap of $38.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,060.87%.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.