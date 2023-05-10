Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.88 Million Holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Price Performance

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $163.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The business had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $196.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.17.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $240,487.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,413,472.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 6,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $988,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,459,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,937 shares of company stock valued at $39,414,840 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Snowflake Profile

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

