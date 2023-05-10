Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $6.85 Million Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in O. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $801,959,940,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Realty Income by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of O opened at $62.22 on Wednesday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.82, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a apr 23 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 215.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.63.

Realty Income Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.