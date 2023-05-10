Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 172,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 181,161 shares.The stock last traded at $46.93 and had previously closed at $47.11.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.96.

Get Invesco Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Total Return Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $347,000. Treasure Coast Financial Planning lifted its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 250.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 29,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 21,343 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 436,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,257,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.