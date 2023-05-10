Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.47.
Huntington Bancshares Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Bancshares (HBANM)
- Will Short Covering Mean Price Gains At 3 Growing Companies?
- Sweating The Dip In Steve Madden? Why Analysts Are Not
- How to Buy Southwest Airlines Stock
- Lucid Group Bottomed, But The Outlook Remains Cloudy
- Shoals Technology is an EV and Solar Play Just Getting Started
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.