Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBANM) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3563 per share on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.22. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $16.28 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

