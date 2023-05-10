Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $5.63 Million Stock Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,753 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Seagen were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Seagen by 622.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Seagen during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SGEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered Seagen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered Seagen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,253 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,037.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $1,029,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,763 shares in the company, valued at $17,861,031.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 8,872 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $1,775,021.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,037.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 218,657 shares of company stock valued at $40,937,045 over the last ninety days. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $200.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.50. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $207.16.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 31.55%. The firm had revenue of $519.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

