Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Lowers Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,194 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 115.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 72,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,944,000 after buying an additional 38,652 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 442,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,345,000 after buying an additional 219,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 455,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,519,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,632,320. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AmerisourceBergen Stock Up 0.0 %

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.62.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $168.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.92. The company has a market capitalization of $34.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.51. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1 year low of $135.14 and a 1 year high of $174.63.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $63.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 809.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

