Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Buys 8,552 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,552 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned approximately 0.06% of Boston Properties worth $6,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Boston Properties by 17.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Boston Properties during the first quarter worth about $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Boston Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in Boston Properties by 38.8% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BXP opened at $50.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 4.76 and a quick ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

