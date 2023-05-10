Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 242,543 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 481,734 shares.The stock last traded at $15.53 and had previously closed at $14.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Air Transport Services Group alerts:

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group ( NASDAQ:ATSG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.39 per share, for a total transaction of $40,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Edward Joseph Koharik III bought 2,000 shares of Air Transport Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $40,780.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 35,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $728,188.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,675 shares of company stock worth $210,922. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Air Transport Services Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Air Transport Services Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,681 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 41.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 47,129 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the first quarter valued at $385,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Transport Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Transport Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.