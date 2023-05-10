Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after buying an additional 483,980 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,087,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,501,000 after buying an additional 281,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,072,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,485,000 after purchasing an additional 196,032 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,981,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,904,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.50. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $102.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $34.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.37.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.21. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ED has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

