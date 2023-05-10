Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $18.54 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,207 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $18,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of RSP opened at $142.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.61. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

