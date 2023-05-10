Brainard Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,320 Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 15,000.0% during the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.25.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.92. The company has a market cap of $441.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.