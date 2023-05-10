Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $19.55 Million Stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,503,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,748 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.99% of First Advantage worth $19,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 157.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Advantage by 1,797.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Advantage in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in First Advantage by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

First Advantage Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FA opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. First Advantage Co. has a 12-month low of $10.07 and a 12-month high of $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded First Advantage from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $15.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America cut First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut First Advantage from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

