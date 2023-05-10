Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,863 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Equinix were worth $19,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinix Price Performance

Equinix stock opened at $728.26 on Wednesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $494.89 and a 12 month high of $762.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $701.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $684.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.10 billion, a PE ratio of 82.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.00 by ($4.23). Equinix had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $3.41 per share. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on EQIX. TD Securities boosted their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $755.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $779.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total transaction of $255,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, CAO Simon Miller sold 380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.43, for a total value of $255,143.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,521.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 56 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $665.03, for a total value of $37,241.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,459,952.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,899 shares of company stock valued at $14,268,740 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

