Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 58,690 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fiserv were worth $18,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FISV. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% during the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Fiserv by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in Fiserv by 7.2% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Fiserv Price Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $119.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a market cap of $74.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,500 shares of company stock worth $3,904,745. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Further Reading

