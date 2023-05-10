Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 44,366 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,366 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $222,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,808,589 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,548,648,000 after purchasing an additional 978,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 492.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,013,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 842,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,825,756 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,184,850,000 after purchasing an additional 773,622 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,381,357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,738,186,000 after purchasing an additional 534,654 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $170.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.60.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total value of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 296,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,526,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,400 shares of company stock worth $18,936,150. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TMUS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.30.

About T-Mobile US

(Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.