Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $19,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 92 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Deere & Company from $470.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $455.55.

DE stock opened at $381.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $393.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.09. The stock has a market cap of $113.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 30.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

