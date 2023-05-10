Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,777 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 1.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $18,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 438.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMP has been the subject of several recent research reports. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Compass Minerals International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Compass Minerals International Price Performance

Compass Minerals International Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CMP opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.26 and a beta of 1.34. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $47.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently -75.00%.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, sulfate of potassium, and magnesium chloride, and in the provision of records storage. It operates through the Salt and Plant Nutrition segments. The Salt segment provides highway de-icing salt. The Plant Nutrition segment produces and markets SOP products in various grades worldwide to distributors and retailers of crop inputs.

