Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 2,358 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,358 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $210.00 to $208.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.94.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.6 %

CAT stock opened at $213.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.20. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $266.04. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 35.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 400 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $249.29 per share, for a total transaction of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading

