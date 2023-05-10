Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 109.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 447,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233,697 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.70% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $20,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBND. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 626.4% in the 4th quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 1,318,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,378,000 after buying an additional 1,137,348 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,001,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 272.9% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 588,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,503,000 after buying an additional 430,834 shares in the last quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,510.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 279,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after acquiring an additional 261,683 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FBND stock opened at $45.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $48.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.60.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

