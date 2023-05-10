Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 313,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mondelez International were worth $20,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $305,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 497,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,275,000 after buying an additional 6,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDLZ has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $77.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.18.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

