Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 766 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 322,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 766 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.14% of Evergy worth $20,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Evergy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 53,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 97,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $3,893,000. Finally, Beck Bode LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at $10,992,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Evergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Evergy from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Evergy from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $62.16 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $54.12 and a one year high of $71.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.87 and its 200 day moving average is $61.10.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.03. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.13%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Kevin E. Bryant sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $1,345,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,973,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Further Reading

