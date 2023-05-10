Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 17,638 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,638 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $21,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,094,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,757,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,902,000 after buying an additional 204,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 132.8% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 338,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,360,000 after buying an additional 192,931 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $251.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.