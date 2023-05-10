Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 6,342 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,342 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of PTC worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,097,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,265,405,000 after purchasing an additional 143,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,736,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,134 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in PTC by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,409,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,380,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PTC by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,058,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $424,506,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,576,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $277,566,000 after purchasing an additional 41,474 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of PTC from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTC opened at $129.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.32 and its 200 day moving average is $125.54. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.97 and a 52 week high of $139.91. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

In other PTC news, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total value of $261,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,262,347.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 4,865 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.14, for a total transaction of $613,671.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,364.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.63, for a total transaction of $261,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,262,347.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,744 shares of company stock worth $69,757,660. 8.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

