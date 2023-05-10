Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $72.00 to $55.00. The company traded as low as $34.03 and last traded at $34.03, with a volume of 1355885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.75.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. StockNews.com raised shares of Catalent to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. William Blair downgraded shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $58.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Catalent from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $72,097.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

