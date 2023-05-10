California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,622,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,530 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up approximately 0.9% of California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,061,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,666,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,463,672,000 after purchasing an additional 19,230,872 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after purchasing an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,269,263 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,468,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,094,957 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 10,717,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $935,784,000 after purchasing an additional 196,344 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 8,458,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $738,487,000 after purchasing an additional 92,879 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,771.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

NYSE:XOM opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $80.69 and a one year high of $119.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

