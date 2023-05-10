Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,900 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $20,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $377,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in Lithia Motors by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6,311.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 93,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,219,000 after acquiring an additional 92,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider George N. Hines sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.55, for a total value of $327,129.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,926.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,857 shares of company stock valued at $415,500. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lithia Motors Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on LAD. TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $332.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $300.56.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $219.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.00 and a twelve month high of $314.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $8.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $11.96 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

See Also

