Lincoln National Corp Buys 201 Shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock opened at $285.30 on Wednesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.73 and a 52-week high of $320.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.22. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 61.57% and a net margin of 43.18%. The business had revenue of $161.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWAV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $252.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $280.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shockwave Medical from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.67, for a total value of $66,432.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,169 shares in the company, valued at $6,132,139.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.84, for a total transaction of $212,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,936,908.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,645 shares of company stock worth $11,946,949 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Shockwave Medical

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.