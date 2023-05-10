Saybrook Capital NC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Saybrook Capital NC lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.4% of Saybrook Capital NC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 318.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,065 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $290,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,771.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $109.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $441.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.92. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $80.69 and a 52 week high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.18. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $86.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

