Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,709 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JD.com were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in JD.com by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 2,439 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $1,684,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at $110,942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

JD has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC lowered their price objective on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.83.

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.32. JD.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $68.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.02 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $49.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

