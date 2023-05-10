Arizona State Retirement System Boosts Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Comerica by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,141,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Comerica by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 74,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Comerica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $78.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.23.

Comerica Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

