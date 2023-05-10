Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Accenture were worth $21,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,917.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Accenture Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ACN shares. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Shares of ACN opened at $263.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.55. The stock has a market cap of $166.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

