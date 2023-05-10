Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 179,644 Shares of TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 516,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 179,644 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 1.09% of TTEC worth $22,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTEC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of TTEC by 61.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 576 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 702.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TTEC during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 147.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of TTEC by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTEC Stock Up 0.3 %

TTEC stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. TTEC Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $77.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01.

TTEC Dividend Announcement

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. TTEC had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $658.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.78 million. Equities analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on TTEC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their price target on TTEC from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on TTEC in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on TTEC from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barrington Research cut TTEC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.57.

TTEC Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

