Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 306,384 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,000,422 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.09% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $25,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,454,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $458,010,000 after buying an additional 2,995,335 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,348,644 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,525,000 after buying an additional 851,055 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $92,699,000 after buying an additional 764,671 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,576,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $213,925,000 after acquiring an additional 730,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,227,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $126,173,000 after acquiring an additional 586,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 51.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LYB shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $113.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.37.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

