Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Purchases 264,291 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 54.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 749,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 264,291 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Shopify were worth $26,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. River Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $279,000. Brainard Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $309,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 10,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 122.9% in the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Shopify from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Shopify from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:SHOP opened at $63.89 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.81 and a 200 day moving average of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

