Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90,380 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.68% of Chart Industries worth $28,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GTLS. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,402,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $756,272,000 after acquiring an additional 609,148 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,096,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,044,000 after purchasing an additional 628,643 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Chart Industries by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,071,000 after buying an additional 517,951 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,643,000 after buying an additional 19,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,127,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,688,000 after buying an additional 69,149 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GTLS opened at $124.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -623.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $120.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $1.05. Chart Industries had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $537.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GTLS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.06.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at $637,095.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $119.28 per share, for a total transaction of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,875 shares of company stock worth $836,825. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

