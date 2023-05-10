Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Stock Position Raised by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,873 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,734 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.17% of Tyler Technologies worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TYL. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYL opened at $387.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $350.39 and its 200-day moving average is $332.82. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $281.11 and a 12 month high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.97 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $452.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.13 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $273,498.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,484.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,867,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,803 shares of company stock valued at $11,467,625. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TYL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

