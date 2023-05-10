Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 43,495 Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 940,710 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,495 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $28,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NTB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Trading Up 1.1 %

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $24.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $22.93 and a one year high of $38.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $30.96.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 36.85%. The company had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance and trust companies, and hedge funds.

