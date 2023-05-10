Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 275,887 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $22,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,159,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,273,000 after buying an additional 61,464 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance now owns 632,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,739,000 after buying an additional 102,390 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 585,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,989,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares in the last quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 528,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,332,000 after purchasing an additional 12,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 503,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,686,000 after purchasing an additional 9,613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $73.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

