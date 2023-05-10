Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 629,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114,599 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $24,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in OGE Energy by 56.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 24.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,082 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 120,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in OGE Energy by 371.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 452,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,447,000 after acquiring an additional 356,349 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $37.59 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $38.09. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.28 and a 12-month high of $42.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.73.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.82 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. OGE Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.4141 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This is a positive change from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David L. Hauser bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.65 per share, with a total value of $183,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $549,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $105,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,100 shares of company stock valued at $221,925. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.75.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company with investments in energy and energy service providers, offering physical delivery and related services for electricity in Oklahoma and western Arkansas and natural gas, crude oil and NGLs across the U.S. OGE Energy conducts these activities through two business segments: Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.