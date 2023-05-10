Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $5.89 Million Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $5,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 267,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,013,000 after purchasing an additional 24,708 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Simon Property Group by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 130,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 237,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 20,821 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Simon Property Group stock opened at $106.49 on Wednesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.02 and a 52-week high of $133.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $110.84 and a 200-day moving average of $116.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($1.08). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.49% and a return on equity of 62.26%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.33 per share, with a total value of $60,240.83. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,725,857.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Simon Property Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon Property Group, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, development, and management of shopping, dining, entertainment, and mixed-used destinations, which consist primarily of malls, Premium Outlets, and The Mills. The company was founded by Fred Simon, Herbert Simon and Melvin Simon in 1993 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.