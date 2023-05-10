iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 406.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,014 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $27,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 38,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJS stock opened at $88.90 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.09 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.10.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.