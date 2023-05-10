Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 76,863 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,863 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.10% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $24,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IVE stock opened at $151.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day moving average is $149.44. The company has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

