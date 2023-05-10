Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 31,044 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 31,044 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.13% of Waters worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Waters by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Waters by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 55,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,886,000 after purchasing an additional 13,866 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Waters by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano purchased 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $313.32 per share, with a total value of $997,924.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $265.61 and a 52 week high of $369.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $321.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.11). Waters had a return on equity of 175.08% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $684.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WAT. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Waters from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $334.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.00.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

